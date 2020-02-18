[daytona-five-hundred-ends-in-violent-crash,-driver-ryan-newman-taken-to-healthcare-facility]

SAN FRANCISCO — NASCAR’s Daytona 500 ended with a violent crash after the race was pushed back a day owing to rain.

During the closing lap on Monday, Ryan Newman was major when he wrecked and crossed the finish line with his vehicle on its roof, engulfed in flames.

According to ESPN, Newman was removed from his auto and taken to a area healthcare facility. Nevertheless, his condition is unidentified at this time.

Due to this wreck, Denny Hamlin was equipped to take the leader place and earn the Daytona 500 for the 3rd time. He beat Ryan Blaney to the complete line in the next-closest complete in race historical past.

Hamlin is the initially again-to-back Daytona winner considering that Sterling Marlin in 1995.