[Daytona five hundred Ends With Horrifying Crash, Driver Ryan Newman Taken to Medical center (UPDATE)]

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was rushed to the hospital earlier tonight immediately after a horrifying crash in the last lap of the Daytona 500.

The celebration in victory lane was muted immediately after Hamlin’s win since of a crash on the closing lap of the environmentally friendly-white-checker complete that noticed Ryan Newman’s motor vehicle go airborne and flip on the monitor several occasions just after jockeying for placement with Hamlin and Ryan Blaney coming out of change four. Just before going off the air, the Fox tv broadcast explained that Newman was getting taken by ambulance to a Daytona area hospital.

Mike Pleasure and Jeff Gordon provide an update on Ryan Newman’s position. pic.twitter.com/1lppd0zazz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Praying for Ryan Newman. He has been taken off from his car and quickly transferred to a regional clinic right after frightening crash at the end of the #Daytona500 https://t.co/uf8hUvJYTJ — Jason Lewis (@JasonLewis_Tv) February 18, 2020

Listened to group cheering but could not see a lot. Just one of Newman’s crew said he did not know if he was ok as he walked by. A Penske staff explained to me he is awake. #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/KdQyphdFYc — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) February 18, 2020

Ryan Blaney briefly spoke about what happened and claimed, “I hope he’s all right. That seemed quite lousy.”

Social media tonight has been flooded with prayers for Newman and his family members.

UPDATE — 10: 11 pm ET: Newman is in really serious affliction but his accidents are seemingly not life-threatening.