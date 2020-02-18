[Daytona five hundred Ends With Horrifying Crash, Driver Ryan Newman Taken to Medical center (UPDATE)]

Kay Koch
Jared C. Tilton / Getty Pictures

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was rushed to the hospital earlier tonight immediately after a horrifying crash in the last lap of the Daytona 500.

For each CBS Sports activities:

The celebration in victory lane was muted immediately after Hamlin’s win since of a crash on the closing lap of the environmentally friendly-white-checker complete that noticed Ryan Newman’s motor vehicle go airborne and flip on the monitor several occasions just after jockeying for placement with Hamlin and Ryan Blaney coming out of change four.

Just before going off the air, the Fox tv broadcast explained that Newman was getting taken by ambulance to a Daytona area hospital.

Ryan Blaney briefly spoke about what happened and claimed, “I hope he’s all right. That seemed quite lousy.”

Social media tonight has been flooded with prayers for Newman and his family members.

UPDATE — 10: 11 pm ET: Newman is in really serious affliction but his accidents are seemingly not life-threatening.