[Daytona five hundred Ends With Horrifying Crash, Driver Ryan Newman Taken to Medical center]

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was rushed to the healthcare facility earlier tonight immediately after a horrifying crash in the ultimate lap of the Daytona 500.

Per CBS Athletics:

The celebration in victory lane was muted after Hamlin’s get mainly because of a crash on the ultimate lap of the environmentally friendly-white-checker finish that observed Ryan Newman’s car go airborne and flip on the monitor quite a few situations following jockeying for position with Hamlin and Ryan Blaney coming out of turn 4. Just before heading off the air, the Fox television broadcast said that Newman was remaining taken by ambulance to a Daytona region hospital.

Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon offer an update on Ryan Newman’s standing. pic.twitter.com/1lppd0zazz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Praying for Ryan Newman. He has been taken out from his car and promptly transferred to a regional hospital after frightening crash at the stop of the #Daytona500 https://t.co/uf8hUvJYTJ — Jason Lewis (@JasonLewis_Tv) February 18, 2020

Read group cheering but could not see significantly. Just one of Newman’s crew claimed he didn’t know if he was ok as he walked by. A Penske personnel informed me he is awake. #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/KdQyphdFYc — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) February 18, 2020

Ryan Blaney briefly spoke about what transpired and said, “I hope he’s all appropriate. That looked really terrible.”

Social media tonight has been flooded with prayers for Newman and his family members.

This publish will be current as extra details arrives in.