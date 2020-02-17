[daytona-five-hundred-postponed-until-eventually-monday]

Near

Maintain that thought, racing enthusiasts.

The Daytona 500 will resume at 3 p.m. CT Monday. Fox is scheduled to air the race.

Weather halted the race soon soon after it began Sunday, and NASCAR ultimately manufactured the connect with to postpone it just in advance of 6 p.m.

Pole sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr., a Tennessee native, led the initially 20 laps of the race prior to it was named. He was followed by Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Kevin Harvick. Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson, Ty Dillon and Timmy Hill rounded out the top 10.