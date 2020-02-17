[daytona-five-hundred-reside-updates:-kyle-busch-takes-guide-in-ultimate-stage]

DAYTONA Beach, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Low cost Tire Ford, potential customers a pack of autos for the duration of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Seaside, Florida. (Image by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

DAYTONA Beach front, Fla. (WFLA) – The 62nd Daytona 500 is set to resume Monday afternoon right after significant rain compelled it to be postponed about the weekend.

“The Terrific American Race” experienced to be postponed just after just 20 laps close to Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. It was just the 2nd time in 62 several years the race experienced to be postponed, the Linked Press experiences.

Check back right here for reside updates throughout the Daytona 500 (Latest updates will appear at best and all situations are ET):

6: 20 p.m.: Brad Keselowski is battling to hold onto his guide. Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Preece are near behind him with just 40 laps to go.

6: 15 p.m.: We have one more direct adjust in the closing phase of the race.

Brad Keselowski is in to start with. Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin are behind him.

6: 10 p.m.: Kyle Busch has taken the lead.

five: 52 p.m.: Reigning Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin has received Phase 2 of this year’s race.

5: 30 p.m.: Halfway via the Daytona 500, Denny Hamlin is in the lead. Hamlin gained very last year’s large race.

five: 20 p.m.: Quin Hoff and BJ McLeod bought into a wreck on lap 90.

Hoff, driving vehicle 00, was bumped by Aric Almirola in motor vehicle 10. McLeod in motor vehicle 52 experimented with to stay clear of the wreck but finished up crashing.

four: 50 p.m.: Chase Elliott has won Phase one of the 2020 Daytona 500.

four: 43 p.m.: The very first major wreck of the race is William Byron.

Byron, driving vehicle 24, flew throughout the grass and into a wall. The crash ended the youthful driver’s day at Daytona Intercontinental.

In an interview right after the crash, Byron reported Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was relocating aggressively across his bumper in advance of the crash.

4: 08 p.m.: Cars and trucks are going again at Daytona Global, a lot more than 24 hours soon after the race very first officially started off.

4: 07 p.m.: Engines have restarted on the race observe.

three: 50 p.m.: Motorists are on the track at Daytona International and are finding ready for the race to restart.

3: 15 p.m.: A tweet from Daytona International Speedway states lovers will be the kinds to aid restart the big race on Monday by indicating, “Gentlemen, start your engines.” President Donald Trump was the one particular who built the connect with on Sunday throughout his take a look at.

three p.m.: There’s just a person hour to go right up until the Daytona 500 resumes at Daytona Worldwide Speedway.