[dazn-announce-european-tv-rights-for-deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-ii]

Streaming service DAZN has purchased a host of European rights to this weekend’s large heavyweight rematch – Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II.

Regardless of remaining squeezed out of the US market place by FOX and ESPN’s Pay back-Per-Look at platforms, DAZN, which boasts the selection a single athletics application in the planet, has snapped up a number of territories they presently have entry to.

German, Austrian, Spanish, Swiss and Italian boxing lovers will be in a position to view the clash by using their DAZN subscription.

Wilder vs Fury II usually takes position in Las Vegas. It is predicted to break PPV boundaries on Saturday evening.

In the British isles, where DAZN strategies to start in the next two a long time, BT Sport Box Office environment retains the exclusivity for the event.

Despite becoming locked out on the significant stages, DAZN has seemingly accomplished all it can to maximize its personal output on Wilder vs Fury II.

“We are thrilled to convey this heavyweight clash to 5 of our marketplaces,” Jacopo Tonoli, the chief professional officer of DAZN Group, mentioned. “Both Wilder and Fury are extremely entertaining fighters. They will place on a clearly show to recall for our subscribers in Las Vegas on 22 February.

“DAZN is very pleased to deliver boxing enthusiasts the greatest fights across all fat divisions as aspect of our flexible and accessible presenting.”



DEONTAY WILDER vs TYSON FURY II on DAZN

Germany. Austria. Spain. Switzerland. Italy.

ABOUT

Wilder vs. Fury II will see the hugely expected rematch. Unbeaten WBC Heavyweight Environment Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder. Alongside undefeated lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury. They headline a historic, mega PPV event. It comes about Saturday, February 22 from the MGM Grand Back garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Wilder vs. Fury II PPV commences at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The card options former heavyweight earth winner Charles Martin squaring off in opposition to previous title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington for a 12-round IBF Heavyweight Title eliminator in the co-primary function.

WBO Junior Featherweight Environment Champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete options.”The Mexican Iron Man” will protect his title against Filipino contender Jeo Santisima in the PPV featured bout.

Moreover, in the PPV opener, super welterweight feeling Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora will confront 2016 Australian Olympian, Daniel Lewis. A 10-round battle of unbeatens.