DBKL shutters all its community parks for Malaysia’s two-7 days Covid-19 shutdown | Malaysia

DBKL claimed all general public parks in Kuala Lumpur will be closed from March 18 to March 31, 2020 to prevent Covid-19 from spreading. — Image by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — All public parks in the city will be closed for two months starting off tomorrow to avoid the Covid-19 outbreak from spreading, the Kuala Lumpur Town Corridor (DBKL) announced today.

In the quick observe posted on DBKL’s formal Facebook site, the observe in Malay stated and issued less than the orders of the metropolis mayor go through: “KL’s community parks will be closed from March 18 to March 31, 2020 to reduce Covid-19 from spreading. This inconvenience is quite significantly regretted.”

The see did not listing down the names of the general public parks included.

A check out of DBKL’s site, which delivers normal information on several providers and services under its treatment, reveals that it includes a public checklist of 13 general public parks in Kuala Lumpur below its care.

The list provided Taman Botani Perdana, Taman Rimba Kiara, Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, Taman Tasik Manjalara, Taman Metropolitan Kepong, Taman Metropolitan Batu, Taman Tasik Datuk Keramat, Taman Tasik Permaisuri, Taman Bukit Jalil, Taman Pudu Ulu, Taman Tasik Ampang Hilir, Taman Alam Damai and Taman Dusun Bandar.

This listing on the website is a general list.

DBKL’s announcement arrives soon after the governing administration yesterday introduced a two-week motion control order banning general public gatherings and requiring all non-vital solutions to close from March 18 to March 31.

The government’s two-week order is aimed at preventing crowds, as crowds would cause the Covid-19 virus to unfold more quickly and less complicated.

Even ahead of this two-week buy was declared, the authorities had beforehand urged for the postponement of mass gatherings, and recommended Malaysians to practise social distancing or being at minimum a single metre apart from every single other to assist slow the spread of Covid-19.

