[dbkl-to-apply-squander-management-pilot-job-at-pinggiran-bukit-jalil-ppr]

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — The Kuala Lumpur Town Corridor (DBKL) will employ pilot undertaking for the in-situ waste disposal approach by using the Eco-Sensible Superior-Temperature Pyrolysis technologies.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan claimed the pilot venture would be carried out at the Pinggiran Bukit Jalil People’s Housing Task (PPR) over a three-thirty day period trial period commencing tomorrow.

“The demo time period will contain various blocks of the PPR particularly A, B, C, D and E. If the demo is a good results, we will put in the program in each individual parliamentary constituency in this article.

“What’s crucial is that we want to see the effect on culture initial, in terms of saving expenses and building a cleaner natural environment,” he advised reporters after launching the KL Wonderful, Thoroughly clean Motion System in this article nowadays.

Nor Hisham explained the pilot venture was among the the 19 programmes drawn up below the motion prepare which would be implemented all through the yr. — Bernama