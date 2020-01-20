DBS introduces QR code product for B2B payments

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Singapore-based financial services company DBS has launched an industry-first QR code-based solution for B2B payments and collections, the company announced on Monday (January 20).

The product was created based on information gathered from almost 20 DBS digital workshops with food and beverage manufacturers (F&B) who were asked questions about their payment infrastructures and vulnerabilities. The results showed that almost 90 percent of B2B payments in the F&B industry were made in cash or by bank transfer.

The new product is a universal, QR-based platform that enables fast, cashless F&B payments and automatic account reconciliation. Payments are facilitated through PayNow in Singapore.

Joyce Tee, group leader for SME banking at DBS Bank, said the first step to freeing F&B from cash addiction was digitizing payments and collections. “Many of the SMEs we’re talking about want to increase productivity through digitalization, but they don’t have the expertise or infrastructure,” she said.

Tee added that “understanding your weaknesses,” advanced payment features “are pioneering the digitization and streamlining of the payment landscape in Singapore,” giving F&B owners and their employees more time to run their businesses and serve customers.

The new solution meets Singapore’s goal of increasing productivity by eliminating checks by 2025 and creating a cashless society.

SG5, the main distributor of Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore, tested the new solution and anticipates monthly savings of up to 3,300 man hours.

“On average, our frontline employees travel around 3.5 hours a day to various parts of the island to collect cash and checks,” said Alvin Chua, CEO of SG5. “With the new payment solution and the saving of valuable working hours, I hope to be able to further qualify my employees so that we can work together to take the business to a new level. It will also be a blessing to our cash flow as we can receive payments immediately after the goods are delivered. “

The first QR solution introduced by DBS was DBS MAX, which was introduced in 2018 to make it easier for small and medium-sized companies to pay consumers and business partners. The QR code mobile payment tool was launched to promote the launch of ePayments in Singapore.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.

B2B, B2B payments, cashless, DBS Bank, Food & Beverage, news, QR code, QR codes, Singapore, SMEs, What’s Hot In B2B