DC sues Trump inaugural commission for misuse of funds – Boston Herald

By COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO

WASHINGTON (AP) – The District of Columbia denounces President Donald Trump’s inaugural commission and two companies that run the Trump International Hotel in the capital, accusing them of partying for the Trump family with non-profit organizations and overpaying for event space at the hotel.

City Attorney General, Karl Racine, said the inaugural commission “openly and unlawfully abused non-profit funds to enrich the Trump family.” The lawsuit, which was announced Wednesday, claims that the commission abused non-profit funds and coordinated with the “Trump family” to overpay for “event space” at the hotel.

The committee maintained that its finances were independently audited and that all money was spent in accordance with the law.

It was the latest allegation that Trump and his family spent public and non-profit funds that he owned in Trump’s own to enrich himself – part of the danger that Trump would not completely withdraw from his company while he was president. Trump has remained the owner, but has handed over the reins to his adult sons, who have filed the charges of taking advantage of their father’s presidency.

The suit claims that the committee coordinated with the hotel management and members of the Trump family to arrange the events and that the staff of the committee knew they were paying prices that were “well above the market rate” but not cheaper considered alternatives.

The commission raised an unprecedented $ 107 million for hosting events in honor of Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. But the expenses of the commission have attracted increasing attention.

“The district law requires non-profit organizations to use their funds for their stated public purpose, not for the benefit of individuals or companies,” Racine said. “In this case, we are trying to reclaim the non-profit funds that were wrongly directed directly to Trump’s family business.”

Prosecutors discovered that Rick Gates, a former assistant to the Trump campaign who called in the president during Russia’s Special Counsel investigation, led personal discussions with the hotel about the use of the space, including ballrooms and meeting rooms. According to the court case, one of the event planners expressed concerns about pricing at Trump, Gates and Ivanka Trump. Ivanka Trump is the daughter of the president and a senior adviser to the White House.

Those concerns include a written warning that the price proposal was at least twice the market rate. But Gates went ahead with it, for an amount of $ 1.03 million, the suit says.

In one case, Gates contacted Ivanka Trump and told her that he was “a little concerned about the optics” of the commission that paid such a high fee, Racine said.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former adviser to first lady Melania Trump who played a leading role in organizing the inaugural parties, had also told Trump when he was president-elect, and Ivanka Trump that she was uncomfortable with it offer, Racine said. Winston Wolkoff later followed an email to Gates and Ivanka Trump warning that the hotel proposal was at least twice as high as the market rate, Racine said.

Prosecutors say that the commission could have organized inaugural events at other locations, either for free or for lower costs, but did not consider these options.

Gates pleaded guilty to allegations related to his lucrative political advisory work in Ukraine and was sentenced last month to 45 days in jail, a sentence that, according to a judge, reflected the extensive cooperation Gates had granted to the Ministry of Justice. Racine’s office said investigators didn’t speak to Gates directly while they were pursuing the case.

A lawyer who represented Gates for the criminal proceedings did not immediately return a message with the request for comment. The White House did not immediately return a message, nor did the Trump organization.

The suit claims that the hotel contradicted industrial practice and refused to discount the space, and double-booked the largest ballroom with another organization that was still associated with the inauguration, the presidential inaugural prayer breakfast. Both organizations were non-profit organizations, but breakfast paid $ 5,000 for the ballroom. However, the commission paid $ 175,000, the color claims.

Prosecutors say the commission has also used non-profit funds to hold a private party on January 17, 2017, the evening of the inauguration, for the Trump family – a $ 300,000 affair. The reception was for three children from Trump – Donald, Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

“There will be an after party at the OPO (Trump Hotel) after the inaugural balls on Friday. DJT is not expected to be present, but was more for you, Don and Eric, “Gates wrote in an email to Ivanka Trump, according to the series. DJT is a reference to Donald J. Trump.

Event staff within the inaugural committee acknowledged that this would not be a correct use of commission money and had tried to cancel this event according to the series, but Gates and the Trump family continued.

Racine said his office focused on the inaugural committee and the companies that benefited from it, because researchers believe this is the best option for them to possibly recover the money.

Racine had sent summons for months in connection with the investigation. The inaugural committee was also investigated by New York and the New Jersey national authorities, which investigate whether foreigners have contributed illegally to the inaugural events.

___

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker has contributed to this report.