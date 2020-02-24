[dc-universe-sets-harley-quinn-period-2-premiere-date!]

DC Universe sets Harley Quinn period two premiere day!

While continue to owning a enjoyment time on the large display, DC Universe has provided a refresher movie of the initially year of Harley Quinn even though also unveiling an April premiere date for the approaching next year of the R-rated animated collection. The recap video clip can be seen in the player beneath!

The titular nuts beloved villain will be voiced by Huge Bang Principle‘s Kaley Cuoco. The voice forged also includes Lake Bell (Children’s Healthcare facility) as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (Rogue A single: A Star Wars Tale) as Joker, Ron Funches (Powerless) as King Shark, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Queen of Fables, Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Terrible) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries) as Riddler, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Batman, Tony Hale (Arrested Progress, Veep) as Dr. Psycho, Chris Meloni (Pleased!) as Commissioner Gordon, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Scarecrow, Sanaa Lathan (The Twilight Zone) as Catwoman, Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Lady and Jacob Tremblay as Robin.

The series will stick to Harley Quinn‘s adventures after her break with the Joker. The story will concentrate on Harley alongside with Poison Ivy and other DC castoffs as they attempt to assistance just about every other in buy to earn a seat at the major table in villainy: the Legion of the Doom. The initially season finished on an fascinating cliffhanger, with the tale for the next chapter nevertheless staying stored less than wraps.

Cuoco is also an executive producer on the collection as a result of her Of course, Norman Productions alongside Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. The collection will stream on the DC Universe subscription provider.

Harley Quinn season one is at the moment available for streaming on DC Universe and the 2nd season will debut on April three!

