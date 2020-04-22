DC Universe’s ‘Harley Quinn’ Year 1 Heading To SYFY Channel

The 1st year of DC Universe’s Harley Quinn will premiere on the SYFY channel in Might.

In 2019, DC Universe premiered the very first season of the animated sequence titled Harley Quinn. Consisting of 13 episodes, the to start with year of the show followed the titular anti-heroine as she worked to be a part of the Legion of Doom.

Now, all 13 episodes of Harley Quinn time 1 will air on the late-night time block of the SYFY Channel commencing in May. The episodes will air on Sundays at 11:00 p.m. ET over the program of four months starting on May perhaps 3.

You can check out out the full programming routine under.

May 3rd: Episodes 1-4, 11 p.m. ET

May perhaps 10th: Episodes 5-7, 11 p.m. ET

Might 17th: Episodes 8-10, 11 p.m. ET

May perhaps 24th: Episodes 11-13, 12 a.m. ET

Below is the synopsis for the collection:

Harley Quinn follows Harley’s adventures after she breaks up with the Joker and strikes out on her very own in this new grownup animated comedy. With the support of Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy: the Legion of the Doom.

Harley Quinn features the voice talents of Kaley Cuoco as Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Dr. Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy, Diedrich Bader as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Alan Tudyk as Joker, Ron Funches, Wanda Sykes, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Alexander, J. B. Smoove, Tony Hale as Dr. Edgar Cizko / Health care provider Psycho, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon, and Rahul Kohli as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow with time two introducing Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman and Spider-Gentleman 2 star Alfred Molina as Mr. Freeze.

Harley Quinn season two is now available completely on DC Universe.

