DCF makes statement after employees injured teenagers in alleged hit-and-run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Children and Families released a statement and fired its employee after she was arrested for a suspected accident in which a teenager was in critical condition on Thursday.

Hillsborough County’s sheriff’s office said that 24-year-old Nakeeba Ryan was interviewed by Detectives and arrested on Friday morning.

According to MPs, Ryan drove a blue SUV and hit the 14-year-old girl who went home with friends around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to a detention report, Ryan got out of her car and looked around for the accident, then got back into her vehicle. They neither checked the victim nor called 911, the report said.

DCF released the following statement after the incident:

“Our hearts go out to the child’s victim and to his friends and family who are suffering from this tragic incident. The alleged driver Nakeeba Ryan has been with the Ministry of Children and Families since February 8, 2019. She was an employee at the Customer Call Center in Tampa and processed inquiries about our economic self-sufficiency program.

To be clear, Ms. Ryan’s alleged behavior does not reflect the high standards that we expect and require from DCF employees. We take all cases of employee misconduct seriously, especially those that harm the vulnerable groups we serve on a daily basis. Ms. Ryan’s appointment was immediately terminated. “

Ryan was released from prison shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

