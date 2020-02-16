[de-blasio-endorses-sanders-in-2020-major:-‘he-stands-with-working-families’]

New York City mayor and former 2020 candidate Bill de Blasio endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Democratic main on Friday.

“I am standing with Bernie because he stands with working households, and always has,” de Blasio reported in his endorsement. “New Yorkers know all as well effectively the hurt prompted by Donald Trump’s xenophobia, bigotry and recklessness, and Bernie is the prospect to choose him on and just take him down.”

Sanders, who was born and elevated in Brooklyn, said he was “so very pleased to have the guidance of a New York Town Mayor combating every single working day to make improvements to the lives of New Yorkers.”

“Bill is a leading illustration of what bringing the Democratic Party alongside one another about so-termed ‘radical ideas’ like common pre-K, paid family members and sick depart, and defending our immigrant neighbors can do for our place,” the senator said.

De Blasio was 1 of the lots of Democrats who joined the 2020 race. He ended his campaign in September and declined to difficulty an endorsement at the time, indicating only that Joe Biden was “not presenting that agenda that will energize that vote.”