De Blasio: NYC schools are closed for the holiday season in the outbreak

(NEW YORK) – New York City’s 1.1 million-square-foot public school district will be closed for the rest of the academic year, but online education will continue as the city tries to overcome the outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Saturday.

School buildings in New York, the center of the US virus, have been closed since March 16. The effort to move online has met with many successes in the city, where many of its students are money does not have Wi-Fi and devices to connect. to their charter schools.

De Blasio commended teachers for what he said was a heroic effort to educate their students online, which will now continue until the end of June, when the school year ends in New York.

“Our instructors were asked to take a different approach,” he said. “And they haven’t been given a year to prepare. They haven’t been given a month to prepare. They have a week to quickly rethink and turn to distance learning, online learning and doing it.”

De Blasio is opposed to closing schools while the city is writing about its first death from an inflammatory disease, saying it fears that health workers could stay home to care for hundreds of thousands of poor students. can go hungry without school meals.

Authorities in other areas, including the states of Virginia and Pennsylvania, previously announced that schools would be closed for a year.

