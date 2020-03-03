[De Blasio on Bernie Sanders’ Castro Responses: Not ‘What Persons Are Caring About When They Forged Their Vote’]

New York Mayor Monthly bill de Blasio appeared on Fox News this afternoon and talked up Bernie Sanders in advance of tonight’s Super Tuesday final results.

De Blasio 1st reviewed the coronavirus response with Invoice Hemmer before they moved on to Tremendous Tuesday, with Hemmer asking for “a state other than Vermont wherever Bernie Sanders beats Donald Trump.”

The mayor pointed to polling, such as from Fox News, that shows Sanders beating POTUS.

Hemmer then brought up Sanders’ a great deal-criticized remarks highlighting the “massive literacy program” started off in the Castro routine. Sanders stood by those people responses in last week’s debate and a town corridor on CNN.

“How does that acquire in Florida?” Hemmer asked.

“I never think which is what people today are caring about when they solid their vote,” the mayor responded. “They treatment about their careers, their family members, the wellness treatment their family members need to have. Glimpse, we’re not likely to replay the Cold War in the 2020 election.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.