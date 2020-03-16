De Blasio Shutting Down Bars, Clubs, Dining establishments in NYC

New York City mayor Invoice De Blasio declared late Sunday evening the city that never sleeps will be shutting down bars, clubs, and restricting eating places to choose out food items starting Tuesday morning.

He extra that New Yorkers will have to adopt a “wartime mentality” to overcome the coronavirus.

In a assertion on Twitter, the New York mayor stated that, “Tomorrow, I will indicator an Government Purchase limiting dining places, bars and cafes to food items consider-out and delivery.”

The policy will go into influence Tuesday, March 17 at 9 a.m. He continued that “nightclubs, film theaters, tiny theater residences, and live performance venues must all near.”

“The virus can distribute fast by way of the close interactions New Yorkers have in places to eat, bars and locations the place we sit close alongside one another.”

“We have to break that cycle,” the mayor included.

Our life are all altering in ways that were unimaginable just a week back. We are using a series of actions that we hardly ever would have taken usually in an work to preserve the lives of loved kinds and our neighbors. Now it is time to just take still another drastic move.

