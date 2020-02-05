De Hu announces the tour and festival dates of the US in 2020

Mongolian sensations De Hu have announced a series of American dates.

The band, currently enjoying a sold-out European tour, will perform at the Coachella Festival in Indio, CA, on April 10 and play another 29 shows before completing the tour at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX. , on May 24.

“We are so enthusiastic about the responses to our performances and tours everywhere.” say the tape. “Our fans are the best and we are humiliated by their overwhelming support. We can’t wait to return to the US and perform at Coachella and so many other great festivals and venues.”

“When we do this, we try to express this wonderful thing about Mongolian music spiritually,” says the Hu guitarist Temka. “We think we will talk to everyone’s soul through our music.”

In December the band released a new version of their YouTube hit Wolf Totem, with an English song from Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix.

The Hu’s debut album The Gereg is now out.

February 5: Amsterdam Melkweg, the Netherlands

February 6: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

February 8: Brighton The Haunt, UK

February 10: Bristol O2 Academy, United Kingdom

11 February: London Electric Ballroom, UK

12 February: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

February 14: Glasgow The Garage, United Kingdom

February 15: Belfast Limelight, UK

February 16: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

April 10: Indio Coachella Festival, CA.

April 11: Bakersfield The Well, CA.

April 12: Fresno Strummer’s, CA.

April 14: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

April 15: Tucson Rialto, AZ

April 17: Indio Coachella Festival, CA.

April 19: Denver Ogden Theater, CO

Apr 20: Boulder The Boulder Theater, CO

April 22: Kansas City The Truman, MO

April 23: Minneapolis The Fillmore Minneapolis, MN

April 24: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

April 26: Detroit Majestic Theater, MI

April 27: Angola The Eclectic Room, IN

Apr 28: Indianapolis Deluxe @ Old National Center, IN

April 29: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

May 1: Concord Epicenter, NC

May 3: Atlanta Masquerade – Heaven Stage, GA

May 5: New Orleans The Joy Theater, LA

May 6: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

May 9: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL

May 10: Iron City Birmingham, AL

May 14: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

May 15: Norfolk The Norva, VA

May 16: Camden MMRBQ Radio Show @ BB&T Pavilion, NJ

May 17: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 19: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 20: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

May 21: Memphis Growlers, TN

May 22: Pryor Rocklahoma Festival, OK

May 24: Dallas KEGL-FM radio show @ Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

