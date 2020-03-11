DEA announces 50 arrests in area in procedure from Mexican drug cartel

The feds Wednesday announced they’ve produced far more than 600 arrests — about 50 of them in Illinois and encompassing states — in a crackdown on a vicious Mexican drug cartel which is a important drug supplier to the Chicago spot.

The Drug Enforcement Administration led a six-month global procedure towards the Jalisco New Technology cartel. The cartel has grow to be more effective in the Chicago area around the earlier two a long time, in accordance to a DEA intelligence report in November.

Jalisco New Era and other cartels carry on to smuggle massive quantities of heroin and fentanyl into Chicago, the DEA report stated. The DEA also is observing for an uptick in cocaine shipments to Chicago based mostly on elevated levels of cocaine cultivation in South America, the report reported.

Jalisco New Era has elbowed its way into the Sinaloa cartel’s around-monopoly over giving illicit medications to Chicago in new many years as a result of Sinaloa’s notorious boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman being prosecuted and imprisoned final 12 months.

Federal prosecutors in Chicago have been accountable for significantly of the evidence employed versus Guzman in the course of his demo in New York.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes — acknowledged as El Mencho — is the head of Jalisco New Generation, according to the DEA. The Condition Division has a $10 million bounty for the arrest of the shadowy drug lord.

His son and daughter have been arrested and are in federal custody in the United States on charges relevant to the cartel’s pursuits.

In Chicago, Diego Pineda-Sanchez was sentenced to 15 decades in federal prison in 2018 for laundering revenue for El Mencho and other drug kingpins.

Pineda-Sanchez gathered revenue from El Mencho’s clients, converted the money into scrap gold from Chicago jewellery shops and transported the steel to Florida. Revenue from offering the melted gold was then wired to the cartel in Mexico, the feds say.

Other Mexican drug cartels active in the Chicago space incorporate Guerreros Unidos, Beltran-Leyva and Gulf, in accordance to the DEA.