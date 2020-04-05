Dead bodies left on the streets of Ecuador such as the city are now full of COVID-19 virus.

The streets of Ecuador are empty on the west coast of Guayaquil, with a small number of residents, when dead bodies are left along the trail.

The coronavirus virus is closing the city’s public services to a boom. There are no hospitals or places left to lay the sick, and morgues, cemeteries and migratory homes are the problem. With the place to leave them, some speakers say they will not be selected but will leave them out.

It is unclear how many people died due to COVID-19. Many families have told their loved ones the symptoms of the disease, although some only find the disease unacceptable in Guayaquil hospitals.

“We have been waiting five days,” Fernando Espana said in a video obtained by Reuters on March 30th, as he complained about clashes with officials coming to support his membership. Family.

“We are afraid to call (heating services) and all they have to say is wait, they are working to resolve this,” he continued by moving the commission a window shows a kind of orange peel burning in the home. , with two fans blowing up.

The scent is pretty sweet.

“It’s toxic from the body when no one can pull it off,” Spain resident Glenda Larrea Vera said in the same video, from the sidewalk and behind the mask.

“We have other residents who are older. I have an 80-year-old mother who has respiratory problems.”

A woman was wearing a sweater wrapped around her head to ease the neck coming from the body of the alleged coronavirus, inside a Guayaquil, Ecuadorian home. (AP)

A video clip from weeks ago by CNN shows a passing car leaving a body on the road. A few hours later, a human body was discovered, dressed in deadly costumes, and then driven to a car.

In a video obtained by CNN, a group of people take a body from the car. Covered face-to-face, they wrapped the body in a black leather case when the police car arrived minutes later.

A conversation ensued and the group was transferred to the car in the garage. Police are telling CNN they could not provide details about the video.

News reports indicate that Ecuador will gather more than 300 bodies from private homes in the city between March 23-30.

Jorge Wated, head of a military operation committed to deal with Ecuador’s coronavirus crisis, in an interview on Friday said his practice was “taking 30 days each.” day up to 150 ”for the past three days. Wated added that it was “the freedom of hard work to be compared to private and cemeteries in the country.”

Guayaquil’s prime minister Cynthia Viteri has been widely asked for help from the federal government in a video released on her Twitter account last week.

“What is happening to the healthcare system? They are not taking the dead from the houses, they are leaving them in the streets, they are falling in front of hospitals. plans to pull them off, “he said. , adding later, “we need to understand the reasons why people die in their homes.”

“Why do we stand with our patients, too?” he added.

“Families go around the city knocking on doors that they can keep or a hostel that they can find where there are no beds and they lie in the door and leave it. they’re out. “

Men wearing health protective clothing stand outside the Carlos Andrade Marin hotel in Quito, Ecuador. (AP)

With hospitals before they can, some people are dying as they wait for health care. A Guayaquil woman was killed in a red carpet at a hospital waiting to be seen in an emergency room. According to a source requested not to be seen, there was no place left and her body was left at least four hours before it was taken. The cause of death has not been determined.

On Thursday, the Eleador National Service of Risk and Emergency Management Department reported 3368 cases of coronavirus cases and 145 deaths worldwide, of which 102 registered deaths in the town of Guayas, where Guayaquil is located. But some commenters worry that more serious cases of the disease are being tested than the ones reported by the Ecuadorian government, and they are demanding action, something that is happening in other countries furthermore it is slow and futile to attempt to provoke.

President Lenin Moreno said in a statement on Thursday that he called on all levels of government about the numbers to be at the root of the problem. “It’s important to tell the truth,” Moreno said, adding that in “most cases and deaths, the stories are short.”

Wated, a labor union official, said that civilians expect between 2,500 and 3,500 deaths in the coming months alone in the Guayas.

Several boxes arrived in Guayaquil to become morgues in order to counteract the fill, and authorities say they plan to make a place for “honorable burials.”

But for the time being, some of Guayaquil’s residents are left in a moment of sadness, with no way to mourn their loved ones, not even at the burial ground.

A woman wore a cloth hanging over her head to ease the scent of death coming from the body of the victim, who was said to have died from the new coronavirus, which was placed on the porch of a house covered in black concrete, in a balcony of Guayaquil, Ecuador, (AP)