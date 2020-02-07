Dead body of a killed soldier arriving in Sarasota on Friday

SARASOTA, Florida (WFLA) – The body of a Florida Highway Patrol soldier who was killed on Wednesday is escorted from Fort Pierce to Sarasota on Friday morning, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the public is asked to drive along Highway 70 while Soldier Joseph Bullock’s body is being taken to Sarasota from the Fort Pierce Medical Examiner’s Office.

The escort will take place on Friday at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to lead to traffic delays, the authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Bullock was shot and killed by a driver who stopped at Interstate 95 near Palm City to help him.

The driver, later identified as Franklin Reed III, was shot by an off-duty police officer from Riviera Beach, who was in the area.

Reed was alleged to be upset about paying tow service and had threatened a tow truck driver with a gun before firing on Bullock but blocked the gun.

Bullock was a 19-year-old Florida Highway Patrol veteran who had served in the Air Force.

He is survived by his parents and two sisters and is considered a “very nice guy”.

“I can tell you, I always found him to be very personable, absolutely professional, compassionate, and he was dedicated to the Florida Highway Patrol and all Florida citizens,” said retired Martin County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dale Howard told Treasure Coast News.

“He was just a very personable, very nice guy,” Howard continued. “It was dedicated to the Florida Highway Patrol. He really liked that. “

In some of his recent social media posts, Bullock talked about how his military background prepared him for his job. He also considered what he would tell his 5-year-old self about law enforcement work.

“It will be epic! Payment stinks! … but I am convinced that there is a purpose … “wrote Bullock.

