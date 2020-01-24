Dead body of a missing Notre Dame student found in the lake on campus

UPDATE (January 24, 2020) – The University of Notre Dame confirmed on Friday that the body of the missing student Annrose Jerry was found on the campus in Saint Marys Lake.

“We are deeply saddened by Annrose’s death,” said Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., president of Notre Dame University. “We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers.”

The university says counseling and care services are available to students and members of the Notre Dame family. A Mass to commemorate Jerry will be held early next week.

She was a senior at Notre Dame and, according to the WSBT, a member of the Volkschor.

Original story:

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a missing Notre Dame student.

The Indiana State Police said the Notre Dame Police Department is investigating Annrose Jerry’s disappearance. Annrose has been missing in Notre Dame since 8 p.m. Tuesday. It is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

Annrose is described as a 21-year-old Asian. She is 5 ″ 5 ″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in an ankle-length gray quilted coat over a multicolored ankle-length skirt or dress.

Anyone with information about Annrose’s disappearance is asked to call the Notre Dame Police Department at 574-631-5555 or 911.