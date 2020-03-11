The Democrats’ top results in Washington, the night’s second-largest jackpot, remained at a virtual stopover point on Wednesday morning, with results still showing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Joe Biden ( D) very hot.

The former vice president went on a night out on Tuesday, taking in Missouri, Mississippi and the largest prize, Michigan. The Associated Press called North Dakota, which only offers 14 delegates, for Sanders on Wednesday morning, but from 10:30 EST, the Washington race, which offers 89 delegates, had yet to be called . In fact, the needle barely moved during the night.

The New York Times caused Sanders to leave Biden 32.8 percent to 32.6 percent and 67 percent of precincts touring at 11:24 p.m. ET:

With 67% of inmate precincts, this is Washington’s Democratic presidential primary.

Follow more live results as we get them. https://t.co/vVUp9HWV5b pic.twitter.com/KqWj1SucYJ

– The New York Times (@nytimes) March 11, 2020

I know there is probably good reason and there is probably somewhere on the web somewhere, but does anyone know why Washington State results are still stuck with 67% of winnerless precepts reporting, the same numbers as at 11pm yesterday?

– Gene Weingarten (@geneweingarten) March 11, 2020

Hours later, through Wednesday morning, the media continued to show 67 percent of the precincts reporting to the state, renewing suspicions of foul play given the tight state of the race.

“Why is it said that Bernie Sanders seems to be the one who always takes so long to launch the results compared to what Biden earns,” one Twitter user asked. “This is Washington and North Dakota, this time it was to the states that Bernie won! Is the DNC corrupt?”

“Sacred smokes I just realized for some reason, but every time Bernie wins a state they stop reporting more results,” observed another.

“So Bernie Sanders is leading in Washington and North Dakota, and of course the counting has suddenly stopped. Why can’t every well-behaved state report its results?” One asked.

“The only way Washington goes to Biden is if the machines are equipped with state-by-state control,” another said.

Many say the full results will be in coming, given the state’s email vote status:

Polls are closed in Washington and this will be another long, slow mail delay like we have seen in other western states.

– Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 11, 2020

Sanders grabbed overwhelming Washington in 2016, from 72.7 percent to 27.1 percent. This came at a time when Democrats were holding caucuses in the state.

The Vermont senator continued to lead Biden to less than half a percentage point in Washington from 10:30 EST.