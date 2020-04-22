Dead People Receive Stimulus Checks, Lives Still Waiting

The federal government claims it has sent stimulus fees to more than 80 million people to date, but some ‘never get the dough …’ causing them to die.

As the IRS rushes to distribute the money to nearly 150 million Americans, the first set of deposits have directly entered the bank accounts of people who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 and obtained a fee.

Pretty streamlined process, in theory, but the problem is … some of the people have died since then – and the government doesn’t know – so they still make money.

Reports of deceased payments have begun over the weekend, most of the surviving spouse or those with bank accounts are still open to settle the estate of past family members.

Even if these people can report the deaths, and the IRS needs to check the death records before the payments are approved … there are obvious gaps in the process and delay in reporting to the Treasury Dept.

NBC

As for whether these dead people can save money – there is some mixed messaging. President Trump said Friday, “Sometimes you send a check to someone who is wrong … We’ll get back to that.”

Some legal experts think otherwise, though, and an IRS spokeswoman added … “We are aware of all the various issues involving surviving spouses and other heirs and are still working on them. . “

While … thousands, if not millions, of people in dire need of money – from disabled veterans to retired Social Security to families living below the poverty line – still waiting to be paid.

It is thought that the Treasury is working with other agencies to provide automatic payments and get checks in the mail, but obviously … it is not easy.