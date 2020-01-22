Dead people should be allowed to donate sperm, say ethicists

Should a dying person be allowed to have their sperm removed by doctors so that it can be used by strangers after the death? Yes, say two medical ethicists in the UK.

Written in an article on January 20 in the Journal of Medical Ethics, Drs. Nathan Hodson and Joshua Parker said that such donations would be similar to the organ donation process.

“If it is morally acceptable that individuals can donate their tissues to alleviate the suffering of others in ‘life-enhancing transplants’ for disease, we see no reason why this cannot be extended to other forms of suffering such as infertility, which may or may not be may not be considered a disease, “the team wrote.

Hodson is an ethicist at the University of Leicester, while Parker works at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester, England.

The authors highlighted the situation for sterile couples in the UK, where the demand for donor sperm is currently exceeding supply. According to a press release from Hodson and Parker, giving men the opportunity to include sperm on the list of items to be harvested and donated after death could help.

After death, sperm can be collected either by electrical stimulation of the prostate or by surgery, and then frozen until needed, the ethicists said. Concerns about the possible transmission of “unhealthy” genes can be removed by subjecting both the donor and the sperm to a health check.

Dr. Nicol Noyes is chief medical officer for reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Northwell Health in Manhasset, NY. Reading the new article, she said that fertility specialists are concerned with the posthumous use of donated sperm in her practice.

“I used to create children with gametes [reproductive cells] – both sperm and eggs – posthumously, which means that the person died when the child was conceived and born,” she said. “The person who provided the gametes had agreed to this before being put out of action, for example, because of terminal cancer or serious metabolic disorders.”

As long as the donor has given consent and the sperm is classified as being free from communicable diseases, “it seems reasonable to allow that person to donate sperm with the intention of creating a person,” said Noyes.

In addition to helping sterile couples to father a baby, “it certainly offers a dying person the opportunity to feel” alive “or to pass on their characteristics, especially if they have no genetically linked offspring,” said Noyes said.

According to Hodson and Parker, the evidence suggests that sperm collected after death can lead to pregnancy and healthy children, even if taken 48 hours after death.

Noyes added that frozen sperm has a long shelf life after being removed. However, ethical questions may arise over time.

“One question that comes to mind is what if nobody wants the particular sperm – how long should it be kept?” Said Noyes. “Another question could be whether the storage for all samples is of maximum duration or whether several generations are in order. Once frozen, sperm is” forever “- if not for decades or even centuries.”

And of course there is the problem of the donor’s surviving family, she said.

As with solid organs, families may have the right to refuse semen donation after death, and expectations regarding the status of a child born from the use of such sperm should be clarified prior to donation.

“The important point is that considerations from the family, including a romantic partner who survives the deceased man, do not justify a general ban on the use of sperm collected after death, especially if the donor has indicated a donation request,” said Hodson and Parker ,

However, Noyes noted that rapid advances in technology are complicating matters.

“Traditionally, sperm donation was mostly an anonymous process,” she said. Therefore, children who were conceived with sperm donations had great difficulty in finding out who their birth father was. But with the advent of genetic testing platforms like 23andMe and AncestryDNA, “anonymity can no longer be guaranteed,” said Noyes.

And when a child who has been conceived for donated sperm has reached the age of the majority, can it decide whether his father’s sperm can be used to make half-siblings?

All of this means that the ethical landscape surrounding sperm donation is evolving, said Noyes. “I’m excited to see how this new chapter unfolds and how it will affect people and the process of adoption and gamete donation,” she said.

