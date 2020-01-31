Deadline day signings and every completed transfer in the January 2020 window

The January 2020 transfer window will close this week as Premier League clubs try to strengthen their ranks for the rest of the season.

The top class spent a total of £ 1.41 billion during the summer market, and winter spending tends to be much quieter.

Getty Images – Getty

Arsenal have loaned out Flamengo defender Pablo Mari until the end of the season

However, with a variety of clubs across the country in need of reinforcement, some key deals are expected to be closed this month.

Below is a full list of all confirmed transfers.

arsenal

In the: Eddie Nketiah (Leeds, recalled from the loan)

Cedric Soares (Southampton, on loan)

Pablo Mari (flamengo, on loan)

Pablo Mari is on loan until the end of the season.

💬 Leave your welcome messages for @ PabloMV5 below! 👇

– Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 29, 2020

Out: Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln, on loan)

Emile Smith Rowe (Huddersfield, on loan)

Dinos Mavropanos (Nuremberg, on loan)

Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers, on loan)

Deyan Iliev (Jagiellonia Bialystok, on loan)

James Olayinka (Northampton, on loan)

Aston Villa

In the: Louie Barry (Barcelona, ​​£ 1m)

Mbwana Samatta (Genk, £ 10m)

Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea, on loan)

Pepe Reina (AC Milan, on loan)

Out: Andre Green (Charlton, on loan)

Jonathan Kodjia (Al-Gharafa, unpublished)

Lovre Kalinic (Toulouse, on loan)

Scott Hogan (Birmingham, on loan)

Bournemouth

In the: Kyle Taylor, recalled from loan)

Out: Mikael Ndjoli (Motherwell, on loan)

Asmir Begovic (AC Milan, on loan)

Brad Smith (Cardiff, on loan)

Brighton

In the: Anders Dreyer (Midtjylland, unknown)

Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield, £ 5m)

Out: Max Sanders (AFC Wimbledon, on loan)

James Tilley (Grimsby Town, on loan)

Tudor Baluta (ADO Den Haag, on loan)

Gaetan Bong (Nottingham Forest, unknown)

Burnley

In the:

Out: Ryan Cooney (Morecambe, on loan)

Christian N’Guessan (Oldham, on loan)

Adam Phillips (Morecambe, on loan)

Anthony Glennon (Grimsby, on loan)

Scott Wilson (Blyth Spartans, on loan)

Tunde Bayode (Curzon Ashton, on loan)

Josh Benson (Grimsby Town, on loan)

Nahki Wells (Bristol City, £ 5m)

Chelsea

In the:

Out: Danny Drinkwater (Aston Villa, on loan)

Marc Guehi (Swansea, on loan)

Conor Gallagher (Swansea, on loan)

Victor Moses (Inter Milan, on loan)

Jamal Blackman (Bristol Rovers, on loan)

crystal Palace

In the: Scott Banks (Dundee United, unpublished)

Cenk Tosun (Everton, on loan)

Out: Sam Woods (Hamilton, on loan)

Everton

In the: Joao Virginia (recalled on loan)

Jarrad Branthwaite (Carlisle, unknown)

Out: Kieran Dowell (Wigan, on loan)

Callum Connolly (Fleetwood, on loan)

Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace, on loan)

Morgan Feeney (Tranmere, on loan)

Lewis Gibson (Fleetwood, on loan)

Leicester

In the:

Out: Raul Uche (Real Valladolid, unpublished)

George Thomas (ADO Den Haag, on loan)

Andy King (Huddersfield, on loan)

Admiral Muskwe (Swindon, on loan)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Blackpool, on loan)

Mitchell Clark (Port Vale, on loan)

Liverpool

In the: Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg, £ 7.25m)

Joe Hardy (Brentford, unpublished)

Out: Herbie Kane (hull, on loan)

Rhian Brewster (Swansea, on loan)

Isaac Christie-Davies (Cercle Brugge, on loan)

Allan Rodrigues de Souza (Atletico Mineiro, unpublished)

Nathaniel Phillips (Stuttgart, on loan)

Daniel Atherton (Navy)

Manchester City

In the:

Out: Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough, on loan)

Lukas Nmecha (Middlesbrough, on loan)

Manchester United

In the: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon, £ 47m)

Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

The deal is subject to medical and personal terms.

A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/6bDVHszxL1

– Manchester United (@ManUtd), January 29, 2020

Out: Ethan Hamilton (Bolton, on loan)

Ashley Young (Inter Milan, £ 1.3m)

Alex Fojticek (Stalybridge Celtic, on loan)

Max Taylor (Stalybridge Celtic, on loan)

Newcastle

In the: Valentino Lazaro (Inter Milan, on loan)

Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke, on loan)

Out: Kelland Watts (Mansfield, on loan)

Norwich

In the: Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin, on loan)

Lukas Rupp (Hoffenheim, unknown)

Sam McCallum (Coventry, unpublished)

Out: Anthony Spyrou (Released)

Carlton Morris (MK Dons, on loan)

Akin Famewo (St Mirren, on loan)

Philip Heise (FC Nürnberg, on loan)

Dennis Srbeny (Paderborn 07, unpublished)

Rocky Bushiri (Sint-Truiden, on loan)

Louis Lomas (Tampa Bay Rowdies, on loan)

Louis Thompson (MK Dons, on loan)

Simon Power (King’s Lynn, on loan)

Sam McCallum (Coventry, on loan)

Sheffield United

In the: Sander Berge (Genk, £ 22m)

Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest, unpublished)

Jack Rodwell (free)

Out: Richard Stearman (Huddersfield, Free)

Tyler Smith (Rochdale, on loan)

Harry Sheppeard (Steel Phalt Academy, on loan)

Ben Heneghan (Blackpool, on loan)

David Parkhouse (Stevenage, on loan)

Callum Robinson (West Brom, on loan)

Kean Bryan (Bolton, on loan)

Southampton

In the: Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham, on loan)

Out: Christoph Klarer (SKN St. Pölten, on loan)

Josh Sims (New York Red Bulls, on loan)

Kayne Ramsay (Shrewsbury, on loan)

Cedric Soares (Arsenal, on loan)

Tottenham

In the: Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis, £ 27m)

Gedson Fernandes (Benfica, on loan)

Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven, £ 27m)

Out: Jack Clarke (QPR, on loan)

Paris Maghoma (Brentford, unpublished)

Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan, £ 17m)

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton, on loan)

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Luton, on loan)

Watford

In the: Joao Pedro (Fluminense, unpublished)

Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese, £ 7m)

Out: Dimitri Foulquier (Granada, on loan)

West Ham

In the: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough, unpublished)

Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague, on loan)

Out: Nathan Holland (Oxford, on loan)

Conor Coventry (Lincoln, on loan)

Joe Powell (Burton, unpublished)

Martin Samuelsen (Hull, unknown)

wolves

In the: Leonardo Campana (Barcelona SC, unpublished)

Daniel Podence (Olympiacos, £ 17m)

Out: Elliot Watt (Carlisle, on loan)

Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham, unpublished)

Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina, on loan)

Connor Ronan (Blackpool, on loan)

Rafa Mir (Huesca, on loan)