[deadlocked-jury-potential-customers-to-mistrial-in-tampa-bay-ice-product-gentleman-double-murder-scenario]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A judge has declared a mistrial in the long-awaited trial of the previous ice cream truck driver accused of a double-murder and 4 attempted murders in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day 2010.

A Hillsborough County jury started deliberating Michael Keetley’s fate on Thursday. On Friday early morning, the jury informed the decide it was deadlocked.

The 12 jurors explained they were being specified they couldn’t achieve a unanimous verdict on regardless of whether or not to convict Keetley. The judge sent the jury again for more deliberations just after getting the interaction from jurors.

A lot less than an hour afterwards, the jury was continue to hung and the judge declared a mistrial.

The mom of the two victims – slain brothers Sergio and Juan Guitron – and other survivors of the capturing had been in court docket as the choose announced the mistrial.

“It’s not around, we do it all over again,” Assistant Point out Attorney Jay Pruner reported, addressing family of the victims and the survivors.

Keetley has always preserved his innocence while sitting down in jail for just about a decade ready to stand demo.

Prosecutors reported his motive was revenge for currently being shot in the course of a theft of $12 at his ice cream truck in January 2010.

Keetley’s protection lawyer argued he was way too wounded from becoming shot to be the shooter.

This is a creating story, make sure you verify again for updates.

