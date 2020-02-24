Deadly crash closes part of I-75 in Sarasota

By
Nellie McDonald
-
deadly-crash-closes-part-of-i-75-in-sarasota

New_WX_TRAFFIC_ALERT_Graphic_109433

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fatal crash is affecting traffic for early morning commuters in Sarasota, authorities said.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 208.

The roadway is now closed between the Fruitville Road and Bee Ridge Roads exits. Drivers should exit southbound at Fruitville Road.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

