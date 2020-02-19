[deadly-crash-shuts-down-numerous-lanes-on-westbound-10-freeway-for-hours-in-baldwin-park]

BALDWIN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A deadly crash in Baldwin Park shut down a number of lanes on the westbound 10 Freeway for several hours Wednesday early morning.

The crash transpired soon following 4 a.m. in the vicinity of Baldwin Park Boulevard, blocking 4 lanes on the westbound aspect, the California Freeway Patrol mentioned.

At least just one human being was killed in the crash that concerned a few motor vehicles. The identification of the victim was not identified.

AIR7 Hd showed only 1 lane open up.

It was not instantly acknowledged what led to the crash.

CHP mentioned the four lanes would be shut down for an not known period. All lanes had been reopened soon ahead of seven: 30 a.m.