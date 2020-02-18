[deadly-crash-shuts-down-part-of-sr-52-in-pasco-county]

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person has died following a crash on State Road 52 in Pasco County.
The crash happened around 1: 15 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 52 and Davis Lane, which is west of U.S. Highway 41.
It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone else was injured.
WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo said there was some roadblock early Tuesday morning, but the crash had cleared by 6 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
