Deadly domestic fires in the US are increasing, as data show

The number of deaths caused by fires has risen steadily in the United States in recent years, and most of them occur at home, according to statistics.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 2,720 people were killed in house fires in 2018. They account for 74% of the total number of fire-related deaths in the United States or 3,655.

The remaining 26% of fire-related deaths occurred in vehicles or forest fires such as the California campfire.

The worst year for home fire deaths was 1978 when 6,015 people were killed. NFPA data show that since 2006, fewer than 3,000 people have been killed in fires at home each year.

Protecting your home and family from a fire can sometimes be challenging, and the American Red Cross has some fire protection tips:

Make sure that smoke detectors work on every level of your home Inside the bedroom, outside the sleeping areas

Test your smoke alarms every month to make sure they work

Plan an escape plan with your family in case a fire breaks out

When a fire starts in your house – go outside, stay out, and call 911.

