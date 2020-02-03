Deadly Games is a humble step backwards

Judith Light and Cameron Britton in Manhunt: Deadly Games Photo: Spectrum Originals TV Reviews All of our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Even before the title hunt begins, Manhunt: Deadly Games is a show out of time. The entire second season of this Spectrum original (as part of Discovery) is already available for Charter Communications subscribers to watch. A second, more accessible display window is still being announced. But with its measured approach and medium production levels, Deadly Games is more of a relapse into history-laden mini-series like HBO’s John Adams than a bold model for launching a program like Spectrum.

Manhunt: Deadly Games is slower and less gripping than the limited Paramount Network series (which was the first new offering from this network). In these days of endless content, it doesn’t seem intuitive to ask not to watch an entire season or show at once. But while this second season of Manhunt is approaching its cautious end and making solid statements about the government’s reach and overzealous media coverage, it is difficult not to be more patient to watch. Deadly Games is a deeply compassionate show, but not one that is likely to overwhelm the audience.

B-

Developed by

Andrew Sodroski and Michael Dinner

With

Cameron Britton, Jack Huston, Judith Light, Jay O. Sanders, Carla Gugino, Arliss Howard and Kelly Jenrette

Availability

Complete season on request via Spectrum

format

Hour-long drama series about true crime; 10 episodes viewed for review

This would be the case even if Clint Eastwood had not recently treated Richard Jewell’s sad story with his own popular large-screen display. Executive producers Andrew Sodroski and Michael Dinner share a similar ethos and prefer substance to flash for most Deadly Games stories. No assumptions are made about the viewer’s awareness of the events that inspired the series: the 1996 bombings of Centennial Olympic Park and the subsequent investigation and defamation by Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) are replicated from start to finish. The premiere, written and staged by Sodroski and Dinner, takes us through the morning of the bombing to the moment when the story about Jewell changes from a hero to a “hero bomber”. Deadly Games intertwined the FBI’s pursuit of the real perpetrator Eric Rudolph played here with steel eyes by Jack Huston of Boardwalk Empire.

With Maryanne Voller’s book on the serial bomber, Deadly Games creates a dichotomy between Richard, a flawed man who still acts in the interests of others, and Eric, who was morally so far removed that he chose a bigoted ideology, only one have space to stand. The show introduces additional primary and secondary points of view, including that of journalist Kathy Scruggs (Carla Gugino) and her seemingly ruthless reportage, and Jack Brennan (Game Of Thrones’ Gethin Anthony), who, like Arliss Howard’s Earl Embry, is an amalgam of law enforcement and Government officials who investigated Rudolph’s series of bombings. Richard’s mother Bobi Jewell is also very attentive, and not just because she is played by Judith Light. Limetowns Kelly Jenrette, Brennan’s deputy at Stacey Knox, gives the office a certain personality. Jay O. Sanders tried to protect Richard from attack when Watson Bryant, a family friend and real estate lawyer, was smart enough to make FOIA requests.

Jack Huston Photo: Spectrum Templates

Ten hours doesn’t seem to be enough time to do all of this, but Deadly Games still suffers from interruptions. After preparing Richard’s tragic fall from the hero’s guard for the FBI suspect, Deadly Games waits until the third episode to introduce Eric, the man behind the bombings. The time you spent with Richard will not be wasted. Britton uses its size and assumptions to provide another disclosure service. As Richard, he shies away from criticism and confrontation, an apparently impossible task for someone who is 6’5 “in real life. Richard is dressed, but not grumpy; naive but not a stranger to disappointment. This makes his trip all the more heartbreaking English: www .germnews.de / archive / dn / 1996/03 / 27.html Eric’s story is now like a distorted reflection of Richard – he becomes a kind of popular hero for anti-government militia officers and other residents of North Carolina, precisely because of the bombings that always Huston makes Eric indulge in his surrogate star scurrying through the woods he remembers from childhood.

Deadly Games would be a solid watch if it only focused on Richard and Eric’s inversely proportional trajectories, though it would also require the number of episodes to be halved. But Sodroski and Dinner rightly know that the story of Kathy Scruggs must also be told. We see that she has to deal with drug abuse, is a woman in a predominantly male environment and has only superficial trust in her journalistic instincts. Gugino best uses the costumes and evokes both a fading beauty queen and a hungry reporter. As for the reputation-destroying elephants in the room, Sodroski and Dinner said before the premiere that Scruggs had invested them in doing the right thing; not by making human mistakes, but by looking at their family and past.

Carla Gugino Photo: Spectrum

It’s up to the viewer if they avoid having the same impact on Scruggs as on Eastwood’s film, but Deadly Games is definitely trying to create the most detailed portrait possible for all of its characters. This can lead to the series dragging at times, especially when parallel studies of Brennan and Embry are being examined. Arliss Howard does better with his “Redneck Bomb Yoda” role than Anthony, who wants to play Brennan as a humorless G-man. Embry also symbolizes the third part of the triptych at the heart of the show that there are three sides to a story: two individual perspectives and the truth. The down-to-earth ATF agent occasionally talks in silly clichés about “letting the bomb speak to you,” but he’s supposed to be a man with no agenda, which Deadly Games clearly appreciates.

But while Gorgons are summoned and the labels are thrown around, it’s not a story of a hero and a villain, or even good versus evil. Deadly Games works its way up and down the bureaucratic ladder to find out how many things had to go wrong (and in some cases technically correct) so that Richard could be brought to justice by the public. Instead of finding the culprits, accountability is sought. The conscientiousness of Sodroski and Dinner creates the kind of episodes that viewers should grapple with before moving on to the next.