deadly-shooting-under-investigation-in-bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton police are investigating a shooting death in the 2800 block of Southern Parkway West.

Police said one person was shot in the upper torso and died at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police have not yet named a suspect or person of interest in the case.

“Detectives are working the investigation, and further information will be released as it becomes available,” police said in a news release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Andy Perez at (941) 932-9322 or [email protected] You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.

