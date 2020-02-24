Deadly shooting under investigation in Bradenton

By
Nellie McDonald
-
deadly-shooting-under-investigation-in-bradenton

crime scene tape police_1531623025617.JPG.jpg

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton police are investigating a shooting death in the 2800 block of Southern Parkway West.

Police said one person was shot in the upper torso and died at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police have not yet named a suspect or person of interest in the case.

“Detectives are working the investigation, and further information will be released as it becomes available,” police said in a news release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Andy Perez at (941) 932-9322 or [email protected] You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss