Deadmau5 announces a new title show Cube V3 UK

Deadmau5 has announced a new series in the UK, which will be held this summer.

Producer and DJ will return to the country in June, bringing the capital of the great Mouse head.

Show Deadmau5 Cube V3 begins in the London O2 Brixton Academy on June 26. The night promises to be more than the usual performance of the producer, showing a demonstration of lights, sounds and graphics under the code written by Deadmau5.

A video posted on the Twitter-page Deadmau5, gives fans a preview of what to expect from the show – watch it below. Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday (March 13) at 10 o’clock.

uk horde, we’re going to London this June! Tickets are available from 10 am on Friday, let gooooo! https://t.co/Y72mCB56I0 pic.twitter.com/kfkFYfXnjA

– Goat, Lord (@ deadmau5) March 9, 2020

DJ, whose real name is Joel Zimmerman, confirmed for 2020 only the second date in the UK. He also plans to address the current Creamfields festival in August.

His last studio album, «W: / 2016Album /» came out in 2016, when he worked on orchestral zbornitsay «Where’s The Drop?» In 2018 and created the score for the film Netflix Polar in 2019. Since the output W: / 2016Album / ‘, it also produced three in EP «Mau5ville» series.

Last year, Deadmau5 criticized the video game platform Twitch for “double standards” after receiving a ban on homophobic language. He called the player who called him during a game BattleUnds PlayerUnknown in the f **** t. His account was recorded in the language of hatred, and he was removed from it.