deaf-athlete-proves-his-disabilities-don’t-outline-his-qualities

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A Pearl Town Significant Faculty athlete is charging by way of daily life despite some hurdles alongside the way.

Malosi Viena, an all-star two activity athlete, has battled hurdles on and off the courtroom his full everyday living.

“So I was born with a heart challenge and I was born without the need of ears as perfectly my dad and mom didn’t know that I would be deaf,” mentioned Viena.

Viena has absent as a result of seven surgeries for equally his ears and heart from the time he was born until finally he was 15-several years-aged. Thanks to a supportive dwelling crew, he created it by means of each well being worry.

Soon after changing to life as a deaf individual in a hearing world, the 17-year-outdated tackled his subsequent challenge, athletics.

“I did not know if I could make the staff, how I’m going to find out but seriously the coach and my teammates genuinely produced me cozy. I definitely felt good to be ready to communicate with them they uncovered a minimal bit of indication language and gestures to assist me out.”

Now, Viena is finishing his prep profession as a chief for the boy’s volleyball crew. He also capped off basketball season as the team captain, a best scorer and an O-I-A all-star.

Viena has applied sports to prove that staying deaf does not define his qualities.

“So it does not issue if you’re deaf just choose care of oneself, you know deaf men and women can do everything, athletics just like me. I can exhibit other kids that you can do it.”

The senior has hoop dreams of pursuing a collegiate vocation and majoring in engineering. His ultimate goal is to come to be a expert basketball player.

“As a deaf person just do not be worried just go for it just exhibit them and feel in your self and have the braveness to do that.”