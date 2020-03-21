Deaf Community Rips Trump for ASL Interpreter’s Lack of Viral Viral Response

exclusive

President Trump was raised by the deaf community, feeling that it was broken from critical information in his daily coronavirus speech.

Americans in the house have relied on the White House for the latest information on COVID-19, but if Prez adjourns the court with his cabinet members and Dr. Anthony Fauci, missing someone … an ASL interpreter.

Stephanie Cawthon at the National Deaf Center for Postecondary Results tells TMZ … the deaf and hearing impaired quashed some of Trump’s appeals, including using an ASL interpreter when he was on the podium talking about the pandemic.

He said they had not yet responded, until now, and they were disappointed.

In addition to an ASL interpreter on all public health announcements, we were told by the deaf and hearing impaired that they wanted to improve closed closings and better graphics to facilitate updates. of viruses.

Previously, the President used ASL translators at news conferences and the State of The Union. We are told by the deaf and hearing-impaired groups that it’s especially important that Trump uses one today because many Americans live hang in the balance.

FYI, some governors and mayors have used ASL interpreters at their coronavirus news conferences – especially Cali’s Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

We arrived at the White House for comment, but so far … radio silence.