Deaf sues Pornhub, claiming the lack of subtitles is discrimination

NEW YORK – A New York man sued Pornhub’s parent company, Mindgeek, for allegedly missing subtitles for deaf and hearing-impaired porn consumers.

Yaroslav Suris, who is deaf, says he has been denied equal access to titles such as “Sexy Cop Witnesses the Interview,” “Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew,” and other videos on Mindgeek’s Pornhub, Redtube, and YouPorn websites, according to a court Registration in the Eastern District of New York.

“Without subtitles, the deaf and hard of hearing cannot enjoy video content on the defendants’ websites while the general public can,” the court document said.

The Brooklyn man’s lawyer noted in the file that hearing-impaired Pornhub viewers would also like to access premium and subscription content, but this wouldn’t be worth it without subtitling.

“The websites (sic) with numerous videos to which deaf and hard of hearing people have no access violate the ADA (American’s with Disabilities Act) and New York law,” said the court document. “In addition to the videos that the plaintiff tried to access, the videos include most website videos.”

In a statement to TMZ on Friday afternoon, Pornhub Vice President Corey Price said:

“We understand that Jaroslaw sued Pornhub for claiming that we denied deaf and hearing-impaired access to our videos.” We do not generally comment on active lawsuits, but would like to point out that we have a subtitled category. ‘

Suris endeavors to ensure full compliance with the ADA and New York law and for unspecified damage.