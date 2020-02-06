Deal: A shacket sale takes place at Huckberry

Shackle to shackle to shackle

For the uninitiated among you: a shirt + a jacket = a shackle! Groundbreaking, right? The shackle is one of our favorite pieces, especially for the unpleasant in-between weather, where it is not quite hot, but not quite cold.

Now we have the opportunity to own even more shackles, thanks to Huckberry, where a fine selection of shirt jackets is for sale. And before you think that all shirt jackets are the same, think again – flannel, fleece, wax, sherpa – the possibilities of what a shackle can be are endless.

So buy a shackle or two and show others how to really layer, or wear it alone if the weather permits (how scandalous). Buy our selection below or view the full range here.

Flint and Tinder Expedition shirt jacket

Topo Designs double shirt

Baro The quarry

Outerknown Blanket Shirt Jacket

Pendleton Bannack

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.