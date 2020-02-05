Deal: All-Clad cookware is up to 60% off at Sur La Table

When it comes to cookware brands, All-Clad is one of the best of the best. Given the quality of their products, it’s no surprise, of course, that the stuff isn’t cheap – after all, you get what you pay for.

Thanks to Sur La Table, you now have the opportunity to purchase restaurant-quality cookware that gives you up to a 60% discount. There’s a catch: you just have to shop today, but we’ve already looked through the goods and listed our favorites below. Retire these crispy saucepans to get something that lasts much longer. In addition, Valentine’s Day is just the perfect excuse to conjure up something for your special person.

Completely covered HA1 non-stick set with 3 pans, 8, 10 and 12 inches

All-Clad D-5 brushed stainless steel frying pan with lid, 12 “

Fully clad, non-stick coated, Dutch cast aluminum oven, 6 1/2 Qt.

Fully clad HA1 non-stick grill and grill plate, set of 2

Fully covered pot made of brushed stainless steel D5, 3 qt.

