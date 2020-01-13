Deal: Brooks Brothers’ red fleece line offers up to 40% off

Loading...

When you think of Brooks Brothers, you will likely associate the brand with the kind of preppiness that evokes images of Ivy League campuses. So if you don’t get the preppy look fast enough, definitely avoid it. Before you finally give up the brand, it is worth taking a look at the Red Fleece line. The line is still a bit neat (after all, that’s Brooks Brothers’ thing), but it has a much more modern fit and a younger feel. The unique pieces are classics that everyone should own – think of rugby shirts and cable knit sweaters. And when is it better to try the line than when they offer up to 40% off Red Fleece items? We promise you still look cool.

Fair Isle V-neck sweater in a wool blend

BUY HERE: $ 89.50 $ 67.12

French terry bomber sweater jacket

BUY HERE: $ 118.50 $ 88.87

Cable cardigan with a V-neck made from an alpaca blend

BUY HERE: $ 98.50 $ 73.87

Checkered herringbone leather belt

BUY HERE: $ 48 $ 36

Long sleeve cotton jersey Henley

BUY HERE: $ 59.50 $ 44.62

Note: If you shop using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.