Deal: Buy the Levi’s Warehouse Event

Deal: Shop the Levi's Warehouse Event

It is here! The Levi’s Warehouse Event is finally here and it is one not to be missed. If you’re unfamiliar with the event, it’s easy: jeans, shirts and jackets are insanely cheap – like up to 75% off. However, to participate in the sale you need to register on the website or provide your email address, but with a 75% discount on the line, is that really a big deal? Included in the sale are pieces from Levi’s offshoot lines, such as Levis Premium and Levis Made & Crafted, which are usually more expensive but are now becoming much cheaper. So now you have the option to buy as many jeans as your heart desires (and maybe a trucker jacket or two).

Graphic t-shirt

502 ™ taper fit chinos

Sherpa Jackson overshirt

511 ™ Slim Fit Cool Men’s Jeans

Oversized Sherpa trucker jacket

