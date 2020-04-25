Deal came in to reduce mortgage rates by 75 percent for small businesses, PM Trudeau said

OTTAWA –

President Justin Trudeau has announced that there is agreement with all states and territories to step in to help lend the contract to businesses. It can lower rents by up to 75 percent for eligible small businesses affected by COVID-19, if their landlord agrees to participate.

First announced last week with some details, the federal government partnered with states and territories to develop the Canada Climate Assistance Program. It is designed to help small businesses cover their mortgages in April, May, and June.

Commercial real estate owners are allowed to pay up to 50 percent of their monthly rent. The loan will be forgiven if the landlord agrees to reduce the business rate of receiving at least 75 percent in three months. The exemption loan goes directly to the mortgage lender.

Businesses that are eligible for these rent payments are required to pay less than $ 50,000 a month in rent, have to terminate their employment, or have at least about 70 percent drop in pre-COVID-19 payments. The position is also available for non-profit and private employers.

Important advice for business owners: the federal government says that rent payments are based on rent, and not debt or the entire mortgage, which for some businesses smaller will still be able to afford monthly.

The prime minister said that many businesses – including those that have now closed the market to comply with health information or lack of money because people are not spending too much – now will need help reopening once across.

“This is a situation that puts us in the freeze, gives us hibernation like it, and everyone has to stop and hold when we release the wave of COVID. And our ability to hold on to that. success depends on many factors but includes the government’s ability to support people, ”Trudeau said.

“We know that eventually these people have to travel, for fun. People have to go to restaurants, people will want to travel again … That’s us the effort to try to overcome this hibernation period. ”

States and territories have agreed to impose 25 percent of the total cost and contribute to the success of the project. That means businesses renting their space will still have to pay 25 percent of their monthly rent, homeowners will have to pay 25 percent, and the government and the government states pay a 50 percent surcharge.

The government says Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will administer the project, which was set to “operate” by mid-May. The goal is to have low-income homeowners sell to their current homeowners and have to pay them back in April and May.

REQUIRED LANDLORD BUY-IN

The “final message” is still being separated, but homeowners are being asked to “make changes” at this time. The new plan also includes a “tenancy agreement,” which includes evictions, according to a government release.

With May coming in a week, time is of the essence for many small- and medium-sized business people who are not working under the public health system and have never had big money for at least a month. Some homeowners issued eviction notices for non-paying businesses in April and Friday’s reports were skeptical.

“There are very few businesses out there,” said Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) President Dan Kelley in an interview on the CTV News Channel Friday morning before Trudeau’s comments.

He said that, although the grant application was open on Monday and the potential for some businesses to get loans from the government, rents are “high” and many businesses are lacking. potential or want to go deeper into the costs while waiting for the spread of the epidemic that, so far, is endless.

In the follow-up letter, CFIB said they were happy to see rent assistance but worried that the project would be too complicated and would not allow anyone to comply with the 70-percent threshold. discounts.

And, the biggest concern is the reliability of homeowners buying in.

The business association noted that “because homeowners do not have to participate and should be admitted to some downside in the process, they can choose to ignore it, even if their clients home wants it too, “

According to the CFIB survey, more than 50 percent of small businesses are unable to pay their rent on their own at the moment and 33 percent do not trust their landlord. doing the necessary work.

And while this program is ineffective and innovative, the Health Charities Coalition says that for many of its members, revenue falls on average 50 percent, which has not been achieved by the federal government. for qualification. They called for funding plans to help pay for the work.

The NDP has been pushing for rent over the weekend, saying that assistance is needed immediately and that the agency should be the government to take action, not the business or the owner. home.

Regarding the needs of home-buyers, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the government viewed the plan as a good support for both parties, even though the landlord had to pay 25 percent of renters on a quarterly basis.

Trudeau also pledged that more help is in the works for larger businesses, and Small Business Minister Mary Ng said more measures would be in place for entrepreneurs and members.

‘FREE BASIS’ FOR FRONT-LINE

Trudeau was set to speak with supporters earlier Friday, where a joint government and city plan to raise the salaries of some of the future workers was set in the process.

As many of the key personnel continue to work, waiting and wondering when this measure will be completed, speeches have continued to highlight the content of these plans.

Trudeau said on Friday that the government is “donating millions of dollars to the states to increase pay for key workers and to ensure that senior Canadians get the help they deserve.” “

Canadians in long-term care homes are facing difficult and difficult conditions, but not all states face the same challenges and so the needs and needs for this are different, Trudeau said. .

“Many states want to go even faster, others have a few questions about how to apply them in their more complicated state, where there are different accounts, different options. We are very close to agreeing with all the states and we need to be able to move forward quickly, ”Trudeau said.

What is known so far is that in cooperation with states and territories, wages will be increased for key workers who make less than $ 2,500 a month.

Details on which employees will be relevant and appropriate for the new budget are still being worked out, but the government estimates it could benefit “millions of workers.”

The new temporary deposit will be distributed to transitional states, with cost sharing, and be prepared for more of these people.

.