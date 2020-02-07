Deal: Choose Allen Edmonds boots up to 30% off

We are self-proclaimed Allen Edmonds enthusiasts, so of course we won’t let any of the company’s sales go unnoticed. And currently selected boots from the brand are saving up to 30%.

Sure, it looks like you’re busy in the boat department, but we’d bet you could still make room in your closet. We also very much doubt that you have any style of boots (and if so, a big compliment to you). So if you’re missing an area, say Chelsea or wingtip, it’s time to act.

Below is a selection of our favorite styles from sales. However, you can buy the entire selection here.

Normandy cap-toe boots

Dalton Weatherproof Wingtip Dress Boots with Dainite rubber sole

Surrey cap-toe boots

Ranger waterproof boots

Liverpool Chelsea Dress Boot

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.