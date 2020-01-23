Deal: Eight items our employees expect from the backcountry winter sale

If there’s one thing we take very seriously here at InsideHook, it’s Backcountry’s annual winter sale. With more than 100 pages and some items that are more than 50% cheaper, this giant of a sale is no joke. And because it means so much to us, we have made it our mission to guide you in the direction you need to shop by showing you eight products that we want. But don’t worry, you are in good hands – we have an excellent taste in case you didn’t notice. All of our picks are a breeze and pretty good if we say it ourselves. So listen to us, we know what we’re talking about, guys.

Nike Breathe Rise 365 long sleeve shirt

Sometime yesterday I decided to run the Brooklyn Half Marathon in May, and a little later in the day I decided to do everything in my power to convince every person at InsideHook to do it with me, while of course everyone ashamed who refuses to participate. Since I’m a materialistic idiot, of course I immediately started thinking about all the cool things I need for training in winter and spring. This simple, moisture-wicking long-sleeved running shirt from Nike will prove to be a versatile piece – as an undershirt in the colder months and for yourself when the temperatures warm up. – Mike Conklin, editor-in-chief

Airblaster cheeky sweater

Backcountry’s description of this sweater compares its softness with a “soft fur coat”. So you can assume that it is damn soft. And how cute is the little Sasquatch / Yeti guy? I have so many questions about him – does he wear sunglasses or should it be his eyes? Why is he so cheeky? Does he also give the middle finger? Who is he? I want this sweater so that I can cause the same confusion and questions in other people. Then I want you to ask yourself, “Who is the girl wearing the Sasquatch sweater?” – Lee Cutlip, Editorial Intern

Buff CoolNet UV + Print Buff

As an avid snowboarder, these stupid head socks saved my bacon countless times from wind, sun, blowing snow and everything else. And should I ever decide to rob a train, the red bandana pattern in the classic style has hidden me. – Danny Agnew, creative director

Patagonia Black Hole 55L duffel bag

The special thing about backcountry is that the best deals are usually based on odd colors. It’s a shit on clothes. But in Patagonia’s travel bag that everyone should have? It is actually a blessing. You will never lose your bag at the airport (or anywhere else) if it is “deep plums”, “birch white”, “Hammond gold” or “sage-khaki”. I will never have to retire. – Alex Lauer, senior editor

ALO YOGA 7/8 high-waist ALOSOFT Sheila Legging

For someone who doesn’t do nearly as much yoga as they should, my closet contains unwarranted amounts of yoga pants. Why? Because they feel so good, I can wear them almost anywhere, and if I may say so, my ass looks great in them. All of this means nothing to you. You, sir, have no interest in wearing multicolored high-waisted leggings (or maybe I don’t judge). But the woman in your life you love so much definitely does, and these ALOSOFT Sheila leggings are smooth, stretchy, adorable, and you know they’ll look great in them, whether in the gym or just on the Couch when you see the bachelor. – Logan Mahan, Editorial Intern

Mountain Hardwear Keele hooded jacket

I am a hoodie type, but if the temperature drops below 50, I have to choose a thicker, less comfortable layer (and all in black, because that’s the New York uniform). The Keele offers an ideal compromise: it is a softshell jacket that is resistant on the outside (“resists abrasion through robust granite walls”, why not), a soft fleece on the inside, a rain-absorbing coating and a fixed hood for sudden bad weather , Plus, a nice splash of contrasting colors. Forget the mountains, this is perfect for surviving the winter in the city. – Kirk Miller, Managing Editor

Salomon XA Pro 3D trail running shoe

Simply put, the best all-purpose trail shoe in the world. It is light and flexible enough for trail runs, robust enough for fleeting descents and robust enough for multi-day hikes. The profile is unbeatable for traction and has a wide toe box that allows you to stretch your toes for the control you need during an aggressive hike or run. The only thing missing from this version is real waterproofness. For this you need the GTX version. But you really can’t go wrong at this price. – Walker Loetscher, editor-in-chief

Prana Kaola hoodie

Prana has been sewing goods in Fairtrade factories since 1993 and most of them are built for yoga, climbing and swimming. However, pretty much everything that the Carslbad, California-based label makes is criminally comfortable, so this is appropriate all-purpose clothing. I can vouch for the Kaola Hooded Sweater for air travel and cool nights on the beach. – Tanner Garrity, co-editor

