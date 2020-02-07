Deal: Find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift at Saks OFF Fifth

It’s officially a week (yes, one) until Valentine’s Day. So if it’s not obvious, now is the time to get a gift other than the usual teddy bears and chocolates from the drugstore. For those who don’t know what to give their lady for V-Day, the options are anything but sparse, especially at Saks OFF Fifth, where selected shoes, bags, and other accessories save 20% more. I know how hard this kind of thing can be for you men. That’s why I made it my business to curate five articles from Sak’s selection, which every lady on V-Day would be very happy about.

Open cult Gaia Arc clutch

If she is fashion-conscious, she will be impressed by this distinctive acrylic clutch from the cult brand Cult Gaia.

Edie Parker Queen iPhone 6 Plus / 6S Plus / 7 Plus case

Let her know what you really think of her with this phone case.

Loeffler Randall Vera Ruffled Suede Block Heel Slides

These ruffled Loeffler Randall slides are ideal for a tropical getaway (hint hint).

Edie Parker love clutch

Say it aloud and say it proudly. Just be sure that it’s how you feel, otherwise she might have the wrong idea.

Frye Madison Leather Zip Tote

Just as every girl needs a black dress, they also need a black bag. This frye is simple (in a good way) and spacious enough to store all the important things.

