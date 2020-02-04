Deal: Get jeans for just $ 20 at the Levi’s Warehouse Event

We’ve already shared our thoughts on the Levi’s Warehouse Event, but we’re here to reiterate that you absolutely cannot miss this sale – especially before it ends in just three days.

The event is the be-all and end-all of Levi’s sales, as evidenced by the 75% discount, and it’s the perfect time to meet all of your denim needs. Most of the jeans available are only $ 25 (some even $ 20), and if that’s not enough to persuade you to sell now, we don’t know what that is.

514 ™ Straight Fit Men’s Jeans

BUY HERE: $ 69.50 $ 24.97

Checked Sunset One Pocket Shirt

BUY HERE: $ 69.50 $ 24.97

502 ™ Taper Fit Corduroy Pants

BUY HERE: $ 69.50 $ 24.97

Cord Sherpa trucker jacket

BUY HERE: $ 128 $ 45.97

501® Original Fit Stretch men’s jeans

BUY HERE: $ 89.50 $ 25.97

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.