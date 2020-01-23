Deal: Get L.L. Bean’s famous boots on sale

LLBean bean boots have long been considered the perfect winter shoe, and for good reason: the chain profile of the outsole makes crossing ice or snow-covered ground a little more uncomfortable, and the waterproof upper material ensures that your feet stay dry and roasted.

And right on time for any harsh weather, a nice selection of bean boots is currently for sale. In addition to the standard bean boot, the sale offers some slightly different iterations of the traditional silhouette, such as this Chelsea boot version or this sheepskin-lined herringbone (your toes will really thank you). But if you have to wear something more robust because of the climate, there are a couple of pairs of Wildcat boots that look like they can take just about anything.

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.