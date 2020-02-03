Deal: It’s a sale on sale at American Trench

American Trench is the brand you want in your closet. classic, timeless pieces, all made in the USA. But the key word here is aspire. Although we admire their commitment to locally made clothing, they don’t always get the friendliest prices.

So far, our aspirations could turn into reality thanks to the current sale of American Trench, which reduces sales items by 20%. You can choose from some of our personal favorites, such as the wool plaid jacket (also available in plaid and a limited edition geometric jacquard) and the fisherman’s sweater made of merino wool (a clothing category for which we are admittedly quite big fans).

Whatever you choose to buy, you will get away with the knowledge that your wallet saved a few extra dollars and that the money you spent goes to family-owned local factories. What is more rewarding than that?

Gray herringbone wool jacket

Fisherman sweater in super fine merino

Cardigan Stitch Cotton Beanie

Heavy hoodie

Cashmere crew neck sweater from Space Dye

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.