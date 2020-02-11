Deal: keep your beer cold 4Eva with this affordable YETI Rambler

YETI continues to lower the prices of some products from the coveted beverage line. Initially, it was all three sizes of their Rambler bottles – vacuum-sealed stainless steel water bottles that keep the contents cold all day long. Now you save 25% on every favorite steel koozie – the Rambler Colster.

Thanks to its double-walled vacuum insulation, the Colster holds your beer and other 12 ounces. Canned drinks, perfectly chilled, no matter how slow a drinker is. The twist-off seal keeps your can securely in place, while No Sweat Design keeps your hands free from condensation.

You may also be wondering why YETI is lowering the prices of items for which we would all continue to pay the full price. The brand announces that it will create space for even more high-quality innovations in the field of insulating materials. What could that mean? Our money is on some premium, isolated ramblers that are suitable for our slim 12 ounces. hard selters, hopefully on time for the White Claw Summer Part 2.

