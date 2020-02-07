Deal: keep your drinks cold all day with discounted YETI water bottles

So many colors to choose from.

To make room for even more insulated innovations of the highest quality, YETI has reduced the popular Rambler stainless steel water bottles. If you’ve been waiting to invest in your first YETI or expand your collection, now is the time to do it.

Three sizes of the Rambler are 25% cheaper: the sleek 18 ounces, the 26 ounces every day and the large and sturdy 36 ounces. Each bottle is made of durable stainless steel and equipped with the TripleHaul closure. Of course, it contains double-walled vacuum insulation that keeps your water ice cold all day and your coffee steaming hot.

Ramblr 18 oz bottle with TripleHaul cap

Rambler 26 ounce bottle with TripleHaul cap

Rambler 36 oz bottle with TripleHaul cap

Subscribe to our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.